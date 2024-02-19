P resenter Trisha Goddard, whose show was a staple of mid-morning TV during the early 2000s, has been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer, she has revealed.

The 66-year-old made a chat show for Anglia Television from 1998 to 2004 before moving to live in Connecticut in the USA, where she continued her career.

She revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine.

In 2008, Goddard was diagnosed with and recovered from breast cancer. In 2022, she discovered that it had returned, this time to her bones - specifically her right hip, she said.

She has now been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer for which there is treatment, but no cure.

In the interview, she said: "When you go to the doctors in the States, there's a choice of three little boxes you tick for treatment of Stage 4 cancer.

"One is cure, one is life-prolonging and one is palliative. There's that awful feeling when you’re sitting there thinking: 'Which one?' And mine is life-prolonging.

"My worry is that people will start seeing me as a frail little thing, and that if [the news] got out, I'd be judged, or people would change the way they are with me, or that I wouldn't work.

"I don't want to be interviewing someone and for them to say to me: 'I'm so sorry.'"

After six years of presenting her show on ITV, Goddard took the show to Channel 5, where it continued until 2010.

