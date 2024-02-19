A pop superstar was spotted in the stands at a Premier League match involving Luton Town at the weekend.

Supporters noticed that the former One Direction singer Harry Styles attended Luton's home fixture with Manchester United on Sunday.

Mr Styles, a Manchester United fan, was sat next to former Hatter's player Mick Harford as he watched the Red Devils triumph 2-1 in the fixture.

TV cameras caught him meeting the Sky Sports broadcast team including Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp in the gantry, and he was pictured with Luton captain Tom Lockyer, who recently suffered a cardiac arrest, prior to kick-off.

Harry Styles enjoying a laugh at the Luton Town v Manchester United match yesterday Credit: PA

Styles has long been a Manchester United fan and famously wore a replica shirt given to him by former player, Rio Ferdinand, during one of his concerts.

Hi appearance at Kenilworth Road, the Premier League's smallest stadium with a capacity of 11,500, was met with surprise by fans and television viewers alike.

Harry Styles watched his beloved Manchester United beat Luton Town 2-1 in the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road yesterday Credit: PA

When Luton legend Mick Harford offered Harry a sweet during the game it led to a flurry of posts on social media.

Matt Dyson, a radio presenter on Absolute Radio posted on X: "Mick Harford giving Harry Styles a Trebor Extra Strong mint before kick off is the most Kenilworth Road thing I've ever seen."

Another X user posted: "I didn’t have Mick Hartford and Harry Styles sharing Trebor strong mints on my 2024 bingo card."

