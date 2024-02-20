A lost lamb left stranded on motorway for two days was rescued thanks to a quick-thinking traffic officer.

The young animal has since been reunited with her mother and was spotted in the middle of the M1 close to the Watford Gap Services near Daventry in Northamptonshire on 18 February by National Highways workers.

It was initially hard to spot because the frightened farm animal - nicknamed Gappy - was so dirty and had been heavily camouflaged next to the safety barrier of the central reservation.

Before she was found, National Highways officers had carried out several searches after receiving reports of a lamb stranded in the central reservation.

It was rescued by Elliot Flynn, a traffic officer based at the National Highways' Shepshed base, who slowed down traffic at the start of his shift in order to get to Gappy.

He said: "As I walked over the lamb came straight over to me and started cuddling up against my leg so I was able to pick her up and get her to safety. People in the stopped traffic were clapping and cheering when they saw what I was doing.

"The lamb was tired and hungry because she had been out there for at least two days so we took her to the nearby Watford Gap outstation and gave her some warm milk."

Because Mr Flynn had grown-up on a farm he knew the lamb’s mother would have a matching number on her and drove to the field where it was thought she had escaped from.

The young animal, who was not injured, and her mother were successfully reunited.

Mr Flynn: "The mum was there with another newborn and as soon as she saw her lost lamb she was licking her to get it clean and Gappy started feeding. We were so pleased to reunite her with her mum."

Simon Mansfield, National Highways' operations manager, said: "We get a lot of animals on our network and we have to react quickly to get them to safety as soon as possible and to protect road users.

"Elliot pulled out all of the stops to round the lamb up and make sure there was a happy ending to this tale."

