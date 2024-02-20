A man has pleaded guilty in court to stealing thousands of rare birds eggs and keeping them at his home.

Daniel Lingham, 71, from Newton St Faith, Norfolk had appeared in court twice before having already been given custodial sentences in 2005 and 2018 for similar egg offences.

In total, since 2005 over 10,000 wild bird eggs have been seized at Lingham's home by Norfolk Police, comprising of many rare and threatened species, including Turtle Doves and Nightjars.

All bird species and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to take or possess wild birds’ eggs.

More to follow...