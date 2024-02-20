Play Brightcove video

Norfolk Police have been working with the coastguard and search and rescue teams as they search Hickling Broad for missing David Cubberley

Police have said that a man who went missing a week ago, and whose boat and dog were later found, may have gone into the water.

Search and rescue teams have scoured a stretch of water near to where an empty boat belonging to 65 year-old David Cubberley was found abandoned in reeds.

His dog was found nearby on land at Hickling Broad - a 600 hectare nature reserve north-east of Norwich - and taken to a vet.

Norfolk Police have also updated the last known whereabouts of Mr Cubberley, and said he was last seen on Tuesday, 13 February.

His boat was found floating in reeds around half a mile from where it is normally moored, near the Pleasure Boat Inn.

Searches have been carried out with assistance from the constabulary’s Marine Unit, drone team, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard.

A police spokesperson said: "We are concerned for David's welfare and following the discovery of his boat, much of our search has been focused in and around Hickling Broad.

"We are focusing on a number of lines of inquiry, including examining CCTV, however there is a possibility that David has entered the water and therefore our searches of the water continue."

Mr Cubberley is described as white, of slim build with shoulder length white hair.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or his boat, an older two-berth motor vessel in a cream/white colour, or anyone who knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 271 of 17 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know