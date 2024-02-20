A frail pensioner who died after being pushed over in a bank was the victim of a frustrated customer who had a "catastrophic loss of temper", a jury has heard.

“Red mist” is alleged to have descended on Courtney Richman, 26, who is accused of the manslaughter of Myra Coutinho-Lopez, who had Alzheimer’s disease, on 6 December 2021.

The 82-year-old died 10 days later, following the assault in Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

On Monday at Luton Crown Court, prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told the jury the assault took place after Mrs Coutinho-Lopez became confused on her visit on 6 December.

As a queue of customers grew, one of them, the defendant, said: “There is nothing they can do. Move out of the way.“

Ms Richman allegedly became more angry and felt Mrs Coutinho-Lopez was wasting everyone’s time, before pulling down her Covid mask and saying: “Hurry up - people don’t have all day.”

The 82-year-old was helped by another customer, with Ms Richman allegedly sarcastically applauding this.

When Mrs Coutinho-Lopez passed Ms Richman in the queue she told her: “Don’t speak to me like that - you are very rude.”

She swung her handbag and struck the defendant, the court heard.

Richman reacted in a "wholly inappropriate and unreasonably violent manner" to the comment, Mr Mulgrew said, and pushed the pensioner to the floor "with some force".

“If you push an 82-year old-woman to the floor of bank there is going to be some risk," he said.

“The prosecution say she unlawful assaulted her and as a result of the fractures fatty substances were released in her body that caused damage to her lungs and brain, “ said Mr Mulgrew.

Ms Richman left the bank but was found by police a few days later, and in a prepared statement she said Mrs Coutinho-Lopez was being rude and directed her anger towards her and hit her.

She said: “I was shocked and instinctively pushed her away. I feared she was assaulting me. I used open palms.”

Richman of Queens Avenue, Welwyn Garden City, denies manslaughter and an alternative, lesser charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

