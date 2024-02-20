Play Brightcove video

CCTV from the shop shows Liam Tristram fleeing the shop before being attacked by the shop worker's shoe

A robber was attacked by a shop worker's shoe after faking an injury to use a crutch as his weapon, in a confrontation caught on CCTV.

Liam Tristram, 35, went into a shop in St Johns Street, Peterborough in June 2023, asking a shop worker for a pack of tobacco.

Once her back was turned, he went behind the counter and hit her several times with the crutch, knocking her over.

He then stole nearly £500 worth of tobacco, two bottles of spirits and attempted to steal the till unsuccessfully.

Once Tristram and the shop worker left the shop, he was attacked by the shop worker who used her shoe to defend herself before he cycled away.

Cambridgeshire Police identified him using the CCTV from outside the shop. He was found with an empty bottle of vodka and a pouch of tobacco believed to have been stolen in the robbery.

Tristram, of London Road, Yaxley denied the robbery but was found guilty at Peterborough Crown Court. He was jailed for six years.

Det Con Pete Wise said: "We take retail crime and attacks like this on shop workers very seriously.

"I'd like to commend the victim for her bravery in defending herself against Tristram during this traumatic incident. I'm pleased he was identified and has now faced justice."

This arrest comes after an annual survey by the British Retail Consortium found the amount lost to shoplifting in the last year was the highest ever on record - surpassing the £1bn mark for the first time.

The number of violent incidents against staff rose by 50% to 1,300 per day in the year to September 2023, from 870 the year before.

Political pressure has been mounting for MPs to back an upcoming amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill making an assault or abuse of shop workers a specific standalone offence.

The offence would carry a sentence of 12 months behind bars or a fine of up to £10,000.

