The body of a man and a woman have been found at a house in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police received a call from a member of the public on Tuesday at around 1.15pm reporting a concern for safety.

Officers attended a property on Thompson Street where a man and a woman’s body were found at the address.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The couple’s next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Dominique Muldoon said: “This is a tragic incident in which two people have lost their life.

“Our thoughts are with the couple’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Thames Valley Police is investigating the circumstances of the man and woman’s deaths, but at this time they are being treated as unexplained and this is an isolated incident.

“You will see a continued police presence in the area as enquiries continue jointly with our emergency services partners.”

