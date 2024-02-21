Fentanyl double-murder suspect 'said he was almost like a son' to victims

A man accused of killing a married couple with the drug fentanyl said he was "almost like a son" to them, a court has heard.

Luke D'Wit, 34, denies the murders of Stephen, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, who were found dead at their home in West Mersea, Essex.

D'Wit allegedly rewrote a will for Mr and Mrs Baxter, making himself a director of their shower mat company the day after they were found dead, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, community first responder Robert Boorman answered questions about being called to the couple's address in Victory Road on April 9 last year.

Play Brightcove video

Luke D'Wit was initially treated as a witness rather than a suspect - watch officers speak to him shortly after discovering the bodies of Carol and Stephen Baxter

Mr Boorman said he was let in through the front door of the property and led to the conservatory where the pair were dead in their armchairs.

Tracy Ayling KC, prosecuting, asked Mr Boorman if Mr and Mrs Baxter appeared to be dead.

"They did at the time, they were quite grey in colour,” he said, adding that he checked for Mr Baxter’s pulse but could not find one and he was cold.

He said that the couple’s daughter was present, as well as her partner, and a man who said he was a family friend – said to be D’Wit.

Ms Ayling, leading Mr Boorman through his evidence, said: “Did he describe himself as almost like a son?”

“Yes,” replied Mr Boorman.

Play Brightcove video

Listen to the audio of the 999 recording played in court. Some viewers may find this content distressing

He said that a colleague asked if the couple were on medication, and when asked if it was the “good friend” who got medication from a kitchen drawer and from upstairs he replied “yes”.

Ms Ayling asked him if the friend put the medication in a box by the back door, and Mr Boorman replied “yes”.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...