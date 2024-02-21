A paedophile who abused two young girls paid almost £5,000 for adults to abuse other children.

Nathan Lovell, 33, sexually abused the girls in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire between January 2021 and June 2023.

When officers arrested him, they discovered screen recordings where he was taking part in online conversations directing and paying for children to be abused.

He was also found with indecent images of children on his phone - 14 category A which are the most severe.

In one of the conversations, Lovell promised a puppy as payment to an adult who was about to abuse a young girl.

Cambridgeshire police found Lovell spent around £4,800 in total for child sex abuse online.

Lovell, of Opportune Road, Wisbech was charged with 18 counts in total. Four of which were for sexually assaulting a child under 13, three counts of making indecent images of children and 11 of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under 13.

He pleaded guilty to the three indecent image charges at his first court hearing but denied the others.

However, after an eight-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court in December, jurors found him guilty by unanimous verdict on all 15 other charges.

Lovell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with an extended four years on licence.

A restraining order prohibiting Lovell from contacting the two sexual assault victims was also put in place for 25 years

DC Ollie Plant, from the force’s Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: "What Lovell did in paying other adults to abuse children across the world will no doubt be shocking to many.

"A child is victimised when an indecent image is taken and every time it is viewed or shared."

