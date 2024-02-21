A shoplifter who smiled at security as she walked out of a store with a bottle of wine has been jailed.

Claire Wood, 49, stole several bottles from shops across Chelmsford, Essex, and showed "no remorse" as she gave a security guard a thumbs-up while leaving.

Wood, of Searle Place, Great Leighs, was arrested by Essex Police on 15 February and threw food across her cell while in custody, causing damage to cameras and walls.

Wood admitted charges of theft from a shop and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

On Monday at Southend Magistrates' Court she was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Sgt Graham Thomas said: “Claire Wood appeared to show no remorse for her actions and was seen to be smiling whilst walking out of these stores without paying.

“I hope that this sentence proves to the public that we will act quickly and investigate thoroughly when it comes to reports of shoplifting.

"Chelmsford has a great city centre, which is enjoyed by many people and we will continue to make it a safe place for the public to work and shop.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...