A grandmother who was mauled to death by two XL bully dogs suffered "unsurvivable" bite injuries, a coroner has heard.

Esther Martin, 68, was found unresponsive by police inside a home in Jaywick in Essex on 3 February, despite neighbours having rushed to her aid after hearing screaming.

Coroner’s officer Andy Flack told the hearing in Chelmsford that police were called to a disturbance at the address in Hillman Avenue at 4pm.

He said Ms Martin, who was staying at the address but lived in Woodford Green in east London, was found along with “two large dogs”.

“She was unresponsive,” said Mr Flack. “Her injuries were unsurvivable.”

Flowers were left outside the house where the attack took place. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He said Ms Martin was pronounced dead at 4.47pm, with her medical cause of death recorded as “dog bite wounds to the upper right limb”.

Ms Martin had reportedly tried to break up fighting puppies before she was attacked.

Two dogs were destroyed at the scene and were later confirmed by Essex Police to be XL bullies.

A 39-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences, has been bailed until 5 March.

Police carrying out investigations at the scene of the attack in Jaywick. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex, suspended the inquest proceedings until the police investigation had concluded.

He said: “May I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms Martin on what on any view is an extremely tragic death of a loved one.”

In the wake of the attack, Essex Police's Ch Supt Glen Pavelin praised the "unflinching bravery" of officers who went into the house to deal with the incident and destroy the dogs.

He also thanked local people who tried to get into the house to help Ms Martin, saying they should be proud of their actions.

