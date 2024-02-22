How much council tax will you pay in 2024-25?

Councils are in the process of setting their budgets and outlining their plans for increasing council tax, from county and unitary authorities down to parish council level.

Earlier this week, research showed that most councils were choosing to raise their charge - known as a precept - by the maximum allowed without going to a referendum, as they struggled to balance their books in the face of inflation and central government cuts.

By that point, of the 136 authorities which had agreed their increases, some 128 (94%) said they would raise it by the maximum 4.99%.

Our interactive map shows an indicative bill for a typical Band D property in each district council area, made up of the county council precept (the largest charge), the district precept, and costs for the fire service and police service.

Where certain councils have not yet finalised their plans, the field has been left blank and will be updated.

The money is used to pay for services ranging from bin collections and libraries to adult social care.

Analysis - Emma Hutchinson, ITV News Anglia political correspondent

* Please note that the final payable totals may vary as the previous district precept on which we have calculated the increase includes the parish precept.

