The investigation into a missing man's disappearance has been handed over to the force's major crime team, police have said.

David Cross, 35, was last seen on CCTV late on January 31 in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire and reported missing five days later.

Police said they were extremely concerned about him given how long he had been missing, and the "unexpected nature of his disappearance" - and were now looking at the possibility he had come to harm.

He is described as slim, 5ft 10ins tall, with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey or black hooded jumper, dark jeans and light trainers.

Mr Cross, of South Brink in Wisbech, was last seen by a passageway by Nene Terrace in the town at about 11.30pm on 31 January.

Police have released images of David Cross's last sightings in the hope of jogging people's memories. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

He was reported missing on Sunday, February 4 by staff at the Ferry Project, an organisation which supports the homeless.

Det Insp Rich Stott said: “We are extremely concerned about David’s whereabouts and what may have happened to him, given the length of time he has been missing and the unexpected nature of his disappearance.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen David since 31 January or has any information about his whereabouts. Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to finding him.

“As time goes on we have to consider all possibilities about what has happened to David and one of those lines of inquiry is that he may have come to harm."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

