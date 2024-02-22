A thug with toothache who smashed up a pharmacy after he was refused free antibiotics has been jailed.

Juma Moore, 33, demanded drugs for his dental issue from staff at City Pharmacy in Craig Street, Peterborough, on Tuesday, 21 November.

When he was told he needed to pay, Moore became aggressive and staff called the police.

In an attempt to calm him down, they gave him a gel for the pain but Moore was unable to open it and began to smash up items including computer monitors, card machines and scanners.

In total, he caused about £5,000 in damage.

Moore then picked up a glass bottle and began threatening customers, striking a man twice in the back who had tried to stop him by spraying a fire extinguisher.

He was eventually restrained by passers-by and arrested by officers.

At Thorpe Wood Police Station, Moore requested to see a custody nurse for his tooth pain, but spat in both her eyes when she opened his cell hatch.

Moore, of Kimberley Road, Leicester, was jailed for 15 months, having been found guilty at an earlier hearing of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and affray.

PC Sam Malton, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Moore behaved disgracefully towards people who were just trying to help him and I am glad he has faced justice.”

