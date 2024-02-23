Officers searching for a missing man last seen last month have discovered a body in a river.

David Cross, 35, from King's Lynn, was last seen on CCTV in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 31 January.

The investigation into Mr Cross's disappearance is being handled by Cambridgeshire Police's major crime team, having been handed over earlier this week.

O n Friday they announced a body had been found in the river in South Brink near Wisbech.

Formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be Mr Cross and his family are aware, said police.

The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is taking place.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened to Mr Cross.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

