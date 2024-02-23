Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England and presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 22 February 2024

The new MP for Wellingborough Gen Kitchen was sworn in at Westminster after winning a by-election with a near record swing from Conservative to Labour.

Anglia Late Edition looked at the impact of the result on politics in general and how it might affect a General Election which has to take place before January 2025 and is expected later this year.

There was also a discussion on what needs to be implemented in the Chancellor's Budget on Wednesday 6 March as councils across the Anglia region are set to raise council tax by 5% and cut services as they attempt to balance the books.

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Anna Firth MP (Con), Daniel Zeichner MP (Lab) and Baroness Sal Brinton (Lib Dem) Credit: ITV Anglia

Emma Hutchinson was joined by three politicans from the East of England on the programme:

Anna Firth has been the Conservative MP for Southend West in Essex since February 2022. She is on the Commons Education Select Committee

Daniel Zeichner has been the Labour MP for Cambridge since 2015. He is a Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Baroness Sal Brinton represents the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords. She was Party President for five years.

