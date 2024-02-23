A police officer who touched the backside of a younger female colleague committed gross misconduct, a hearing has found.

PC David Hiscock, from Essex Police, was alleged to have touched the woman's behind on two occasions without consent.

A misconduct panel held at police headquarters in Chelmsford found the allegations proven and PC Hiscock was dismissed without notice.

The disgraced officer was already serving a final written warning for a previous offence which the force said he "did not learn from".

The accelerated misconduct hearing was chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington who said PC Hiscock had taken advantage of his position.

"His behaviour was completely unacceptable, and his actions fell below the standards we expect," said Mr Harrington.

"As a result, there is no place for him in policing or in Essex Police.

“To make matters worse PC David Hiscock had been given a previous final written warning that he did not learn from.

“His actions are not reflective of our dedicated officers, staff and volunteers who work tirelessly every day to protect and serve the people of Essex.”

Mr Harrington added that the force was committed to tackling violence against women and girls.

