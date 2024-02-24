Play Brightcove video

Watch as Junik Ferizaj flees through rural villages at speeds of more than 100mph

A dangerous driver sped away from police at more than 100mph through rural villages and failed to stop for five miles.

Junik Ferizaj, 25, was driving in Cambridgeshire when officers attempted to stop his vehicle.

Ferizaj, from the Mildenhall area, failed to stop for police and instead reached speeds of more than 100mph through the villages of Fordham and Isleham.

Police chased Ferizaj in his black Toyota Prius for five miles, eventually stopping him on the B1104 Isleham Road.

On 14 February, he was sentenced to 15 months in jail for a string of offences including the dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of cannabis and possession. He pleaded guilty to all offences.

It follows his conviction on the same day for possession of an offensive weapon. He had denied this offence but was found guilty by the jury following a short trial as Ipswich Crown Court.

Ferizaj was also banned from driving for two years and six months.

PC Harry Tully of Suffolk Police said: “This is a really powerful example of how the Op Sentinel teams across the county play such as important role in Suffolk, keeping our residents safe by actively targeting those using our road network to carry out their illicit activities, which is often the cause of misery for many within the county.

"We are determined to continue to make Suffolk a hostile environment for those involved in the drug supply chain and other serious offences that blight our communities and bring misery to many people.”

