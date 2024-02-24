Firefighters have spent hours battling to stop a blaze in a commercial unit spreading to neighbouring properties.

Flames tore through the building in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on Friday 23 February.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service urged residents to keep doors and windows closed.

Six fire crews battled the flames in Peterborough. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Six fire crews managed to stop the blaze reaching three adjacent properties.

The fire service said: "The incident was scaled down around 11pm and the last crew left at 3.40am."

A fire investigation is now being carried out to determine the most likely cause.

