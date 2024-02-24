Play Brightcove video

A Lidl warehouse has returned to normal operations after a fire broke out on solar panels on its roof.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the supermarket's regional distribution centre in Peterborough yesterday.

The fire was extinguished last night and the £70m warehouse, which serves around 50 Lidl stores, is operating as normal today.

The Lidl boss responsible for the warehouse has thanked firefighters and staff for their quick response.

Jasper Parsons, Regional Director at Lidl GB, said: “On behalf of the team here at Lidl I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the police and fire crews that attended our Peterborough distribution centre on Friday afternoon.

"Working quickly and meticulously they did an exceptional job of keeping everyone safe, whilst containing and ultimately extinguishing the fire that broke out on the roof of the building.

“We are also extremely grateful to our neighbours and fellow retail colleagues at Amazon, who kindly opened their doors, providing our teams with support and access to their welfare facilities.

“And finally, I would like to thank all of my own colleagues here at Lidl for their swift actions and clear decision making.

“As a result of everyone’s collective efforts we were able to resume operations in the early evening.”

More than 50 firefighters attended the fire on the roof of a Lidl warehouse in Peterborough. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.