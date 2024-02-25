A man who strangled his girlfriend after she criticised him for being untidy has been jailed.

Jakub Nawrocki flew into a violent rage while his partner was washing up, said Cambridgeshire Police.

In October Nawrocki, from Peterborough, grabbed her by the arms, pushed her against a wall, and squeezed her by the throat so tightly she struggled to breathe.

He also spat in her face several times, verbally abused her and accused her of cheating on him with other men.

Police were notified of the attack the next day.

The victim told officers she was living in fear for her life and that the 27-year-old had squeezed her neck before.

Nawrocki returned to the victim’s home while officers were there and he was arrested.

He jailed for 18 months after admitting intentional strangulation.

Commending the victim's bravery, Det Con Kyle Miskin said: "Nawrocki’s behaviour was disgraceful - people should not be living in fear like she was."

