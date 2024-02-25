Play Brightcove video

A teenager with cerebral palsy is starring in a new Disney movie which has premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in America.

Phoebe-Rae Taylor, a Year 10 student at Mayflower High School in Billericay, Essex, took the lead role in Out of My Mind despite never acting before.

Based on a popular novel by Sharon M Draper, Out of My Mind tells the story of Melody Brooks, a non-verbal student in a wheelchair who feels unable to achieve her full academic potential.

Phoebe-Rae was just 10 years old when she was contacted by the director and asked to audition for the role, but plans for the film were delayed due to the pandemic.

Like the character, Phoebe-Rae has experienced her share of challenges including bullying.

"She is treated differently by teachers and her peers and her story is about finding her voice," said Phoebe-Rae.

"Everything about Melody's story, I can relate to at some point. Some people aren't nice to me and they're just a bit horrible."

Disney's 'Out of My Mind' is due on general release later this year. Credit: Disney

She spent five months filming in Canada two years ago, but missed just two weeks of schooling as her teachers provided her with work throughout her trip.

She is now back in Essex preparing for her GCSEs and her mum believes her experience on a film set has given her confidence a huge boost.

Phoebe-Rae's mum Frankie said: "I think that was one of the most amazing things for her was to come back to school and feel confident and feel that actually she's just like everyone else.

"I still can't quite believe it happened. At the time it just felt like it was a dream, we were in this dream, this bubble the whole time.

"I was just more excited for Phoebe because she deserves it and I think that it's such a wonderful story and I just want the world to see Phoebe shine.

"To see her on a movie set was one of the most amazing experiences of my life because she's incredible and it's just so it exciting that the world's going to get to see her."

Phoebe-Rae Taylor stars as Melody in Disney's 'Out of My Mind'. Credit: Disney

Friends star Jennifer Aniston provides a voiceover for the film, which Phoebe-Rae said left her feeling "overwhelmed".

"My mum loves Friends," said Phoebe-Rae. "I was named after Phoebe Buffay and I myself am obsessed with Friends and Jennifer Aniston in particular.

"When I heard Jennifer Aniston was going to be in my film I cried for days. I couldn’t believe it and I was so overwhelmed and happy."

She has recently returned from the Sundance Film Festival in Utah where Disney hosted a special event for the film.

Her school is now hoping to host its own showing of the film before it goes on general release.

Out of My Mind has already been given standing ovations by audiences who have seen it in the United States. It is expected to be released in the UK in the Autumn.

