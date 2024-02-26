A father killed another driver in a head-on smash that injured his own four-year-old son so seriously that he now needs to use a wheelchair.

Asim Bashir, 48, was driving a grey BMW M8 in which his wife and four sons were passengers - including one who was sitting unrestrained on his mother's knee in the front seat.

As Bashir tried to overtake an Audi, a Range Rover and lorry on the westbound A47 near Wittering in Cambridgeshire on 8 October 2021, he hit a Ford Fiesta travelling in the other direction.

That car was was flipped over a tree line and down an embankment before landing in a field and exploding into flames, killing its driver, 33-year-old Christopher Hunt.

Christopher Hunt was killed in the crash caused by Asim Bashir. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Passers-by came to help the family, who managed to leave the vehicle, but Bashir needed to be cut free from the wreckage by firefighters.

On Monday, Bashir, of South Woodford in London, was jailed for 12 years, having been found guilty at trial of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Bashir had been travelling from the family home in South Woodford, London, to Bradford.

Bashir, his wife, and his sons aged 10 and four were taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries, while Mr Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene and the other children suffered minor injuries.

The four-year-old now needs to use a wheelchair as a consequence of his injuries, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Bashir was also disqualified from driving for 14 years.

Asim Bashir had to be cut free from the wreckage of his own car. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Con Kevin Drury said: “This was a tragic case, where Bashir killed an innocent man going about his business, as well as maiming members of his own family and leaving them incredibly traumatised.

“Our thoughts are both with Mr Hunt’s family and the members of Bashir’s family impacted by this incident and I hope this sentence can give them all a little bit of closure.

“Bashir’s driving was incredibly dangerous as well as reckless – only he will know why he decided to put his loved ones and other road users in danger that night.

"His decision to drive the way he did, knowing he had five additional passengers in his vehicle, some of whom were unrestrained, was incredibly dangerous and was a major factor in them sustaining their serious, life-changing injuries.

“I am glad Bashir has faced justice and this case is poignant reminder that dangerous driving can cost and ruin lives."

After Bashir was sentenced, the family of Christopher Hunt said: “The last two years have been very stressful and traumatic for us, but we have finally got justice for Chris. He is greatly missed by the whole family.

"We would like to thank the police and all involved in the trial for their hard work, dedication and professionalism.”

