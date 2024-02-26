Not every 90-year-old's idea of fun is cleaning the wards of the local hospital - but then Margaret Price is not every 90-year-old.

The nonagenarian even celebrated her special birthday while still polishing and dusting Southend Hospital.

She said: "I never thought I would still be doing this at 90, but I love every moment. It keeps me young, and I feel like part of a big family here."

She has been working at the hospital since 1991 and, according to her colleagues, helps ensure the hospital has a "welcoming environment for visitors, patients and staff".

Janka Bobosikova, operational domestic service manager, said: "Margaret is the heart and soul of our team. Her dedication is truly remarkable, and we are privileged to have her with us."

Susan Haynes, domestic supervisor, said: "Margaret's wisdom and experience are invaluable. She has seen the hospital evolve over the years, and her stories bring a sense of history to our workplace.

"We all look up to her as a role model – she is always happy and making everyone laugh."

Mrs Price was born in 1934 in North Yorkshire, when Southend Hospital had only been open for two years, and moved to Southend when her husband started a job in the area.

She went on to support a family after having seven children, which has now grown to include 13 grandchildren.

