A 23-year-old police officer has been charged with rape, stalking and controlling behaviour.

Jake Cummings, a Met Police officer living in Hemel Hempstead, is accused of the crimes against a "female victim" in locations within Hertfordshire, police said.

Det Ch Insp Michael Macbeth, from Hertfordshire’s sexual offences investigation team, said: “I am grateful for the level of bravery that this woman has displayed by coming forward to report the incidents."

Cummings has been suspended from duties while the police forces investigates internally.

He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 26 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know