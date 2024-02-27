Police searching for a missing 59-year-old woman have found a body.

Sarah Cook had last been seen in Beccles in Suffolk at about 6.30pm on Monday.

Family and friends joined search parties overnight after she failed to return home.

Searches had been conducted by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) and Suffolk Police.

Officers said a body was found on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman said: "While the body hasn’t yet been formally identified, the family of Sarah Cook have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances."

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

