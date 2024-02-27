Police have named a woman who was found dead at a block of flats.

The body of Valentyna Horshkova, 37, was discovered by police in Rhymer House, Northampton, on the evening of 17 February.

Officers said it followed a report that she died in "unexplained circumstances".

A 45-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail pending inquiries.

“We continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Valentyna’s death and our thoughts remain with her family at this time," Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said.

"Although we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death, I would still appeal to anyone with any information to come forward."

