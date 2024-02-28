A grandmother is still cleaning at a hospital at the age of 90, with colleagues describing her as "always smiling".

Margaret Price, from Rochford in Essex, has been a cleaner at Southend Hospital since 1991 and at Rochford Hospital before that.

She works three days a week, walking around four miles a day cleaning the corridors.

Margaret said: "I never thought I would still be doing this at 90, but I love every moment. It keeps me young, and I feel like part of a big family here at Southend Hospital."

"It's just something to do for a few hours and then go home and do your own," she added.

Ros Allen, Margaret's supervisor, said: "She says, good morning, how are you - she interacts like that. She just talks to them. They say Margaret's up the corridor, she's smiling again, they just know her for her smile, she's always smiling."

Southend Hospital staff celebrated cleaner Margaret Price's 90th birthday. Credit: EssexLive/BPM

Another of Margaret's supervisors, Susan Haynes, said: "Margaret's wisdom and experience are invaluable. She has seen the hospital evolve over the years, and her stories bring a sense of history to our workplace.

"We all look up to her as a role model – she is always happy and making everyone laugh."

Hospital staff recently threw Margaret a birthday party, not just to celebrate her turning 90 but also to recognise the extent of her service over the years.

As for retirement, Margaret's colleagues say it's something they're always asking her about.

Ms Haynes said: "We've asked her many times. (She says) 'No no no, I'm happy. If you need me I'll come in.' That's the way she goes.

"It keeps her going, keeps her young, she says.... She's very positive, whatever you do, whatever you give her, with a smile, she don't complain, always happy and jolly, always."

Margaret was born in 1934 in North Yorkshire, when Southend Hospital had only been open for two years, and moved to Southend when her husband started a job in the area.

She went on to support a family after having seven children, which has now grown to include 13 grandchildren.

