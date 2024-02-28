A sheep that became stranded next to a busy road was rescued by police officers.

Cambridgeshire Police received several calls from drivers on the A1 at Buckden on Monday, who were concerned about a sheep which seemed lost on the side of the road.

Officers, posting on Facebook, said they managed to herd him into the police car before taking him to a nearby farm.

He was scanned and returned safely to his rightful owner.

The force said: "It’s not every day we’re called to herd sheep!

"He was a bit sheepish as we herded him into the police car and off the road before taking him to a nearby farm."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...