Police searching for a missing man whose boat and dog were found near Hickling Broad in Norfolk, have found a body.

David Cubberely, 65, was last seen more than two weeks ago on Tuesday 13 February.

Search and rescue teams said the body of a man has been found in the water at Candle Dyke near Hickling Broad.

The searches have taken place at a stretch of water near to where an empty boat belonging to Mr Cubberley was found abandoned in reeds.

His dog was found nearby on land at Hickling Broad - a 600 hectare nature reserve north-east of Norwich - and taken to a vet.

His boat was found floating in reeds around half a mile from where it is normally moored, near the Pleasure Boat Inn.

Inquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

