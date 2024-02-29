A family have paid tribute to their "beautiful, kind, caring and loving" son who died after the car he was travelling in struck a tree in January.

Oliver Gatfield, 19, died when the white Volkswagen Polo he was in hit a tree, at about 8.40pm on Saturday 13 January on the A602 Park Way in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Lat month, football fans at Stevenage FC raised thousands of pounds and paid online tributes to the teenage fan.

His family said he had been "taken from us far too early" and they could believe they would never see his "beautiful smile" again.

"Each day we miss you bounding through the front door with your big, beautiful, infectious smile and your boundless energy, always rushing from one place to the next.

"You could brighten anyone’s day with that smile and your ability to make people laugh, even as a small child.

“From the day we first held you, we knew you were special and growing up you were always the entertainer making others laugh."

They added: "Life is just ever going to be the same without you.

"We are so proud of the man you become with your kind, caring nature, your heart of gold, the way you helped your friends and the fact that no matter what you were doing, you were going to have fun while you were doing it."

Hertfordshire Police is still investigating the incident and urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

