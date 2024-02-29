A "selfish" drink-driver who killed a father with a "heart of gold" while three times the legal limit then attempted to flee the scene before getting arrested, police said.

Lee Peartree, 34, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis, after the crash on the A143 at Earsham, Norfolk, on 1 October last year.

He was driving a silver Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck "erratically" towards Diss just after 8pm.

Peartree then veered into the path of Jonathan Nyashanu, 40, who was driving a black Ford S-Max towards Great Yarmouth.

Mr Nyashanu, who had four children, immediately died in the head-on collision and the two women passengers, aged in their 20s and 30s, were treated in hospital for internal injuries and multiple fractures.

Jonathan Nyashanu, 40, who died after he was hit on the A143 in Earsham. Norfolk, on October 1 2023 by a drink-driver. Credit: Norfolk Police

Peartree, of Appletree Lane in Diss, was jailed for nine years at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday as well as being disqualified from driving for 11 years.

Witnesses saw him swerving across the road and bouncing off the verges before the crash.

Peartree, who has had to have surgery on a serious leg injury from the collision, tried to leave the scene but was stopped by members of the public in the area until police officers arrived.

They found several empty bottles of alcohol in his truck and a roadside breath test showed he was more than three times the legal limit.

Cannabis was also found in his system and 4.98g of cannabis was found in his vehicle.

In tribute to Mr Nyashanu, his family said: "Jonathan was a family man full of love and laughter, he was ever smiling, caring and above all he had a heart of gold.

"We are reminded of the enduring impact of his love and the profound legacy he leaves behind.

"Jonathan will be dearly missed by his family and friends."

Chris Warner, a serious collision investigator from Norfolk Police, said: "This tragic incident was the consequence of one individual’s selfish actions.

"Four children have lost their father as a result of Peartree’s choice to drink and get behind the wheel. He has caused devastation and heartbreak for so many people."

He thanked the people who stopped the drink-driver escaping the scene.

