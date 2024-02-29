Thousands of grey seals have made a Norfolk beach their home for the next six weeks to grow new sleek protective coats.

More than 2,500 of the blubbery mammals are at Horsey, near Great Yarmouth, for the annual process of losing their worn-out winter fur, in preparation for new waterproof coats.

The important process involves the seals ridding themselves of dead hair by scratching and rubbing against the sand and rocks.

It starts around two to three months after the breeding period and tends to take place until April.

The large group of seals on Horsey beach in Norfolk for the moulting period in 2024. Credit: PA

Horsey is a haven for grey seals with 3,632 pups recorded in the last official count of the season in January at the important breeding ground.

The area is overseen by the Friends of Horsey Seals voluntary group and it is asking visitors to the area to keep a safe distance from the mammals.

People viewing seals from at a safe distance on Horsey beach in Norfolk. Credit: PA

Anyone with dogs needs to keep their pets on a lead or under control around the breeding area.

This is because it could make seals feel uncomfortable and threatened causing them to head into the sea before the fur moulting process is complete, which could make the creatures dangerously cold.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...