An impatient woman who pushed over and killed a frail woman with Alzheimer's after losing her temper has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Courtney Richman, 26, shoved 82-year-old Myra Coutinho-Lopez to the floor of the Lloyds Bank branch in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The victim died on 16 December 2021, 10 days after she was pushed, Luton Crown Court was told.

Richman, of Queens Avenue in Welwyn Garden City, told the jury she acted instinctively after the elderly woman "whacked" her on the back with her handbag.

She denied the charge of manslaughter but was found guilty by a jury at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.

Before the attack, Richman, who was in the queue of Covid-mask wearing customers, was heard to say: "Hurry up - people don’t have all day.”

Another woman customer, who had been using a cash machine inside the bank, offered to help the elderly woman. As she walked her away, Richman said: "Oh thank God," and applauded.

When Mrs Coutinho-Lopez passed her she told her: "Don’t speak to me like that - you are very rude," adding: "I bet your boyfriend has left you."

The court heard how the victim had forgotten she had withdrawn money three days earlier and caused a long queue to develop as she had an 15-minute argument with a cashier.

CCTV played to the jury showed Mrs Coutinho-Lopez swing her handbag and hit Richman on the back. The young woman then pushed her.

Courtney Richman leaving court after being found guilty of manslaughter

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said the defendant had shown “a catastrophic loss of temper”.

He said: “The defendant reacted in a wholly inappropriate and unreasonably violent manner. She angrily pushed Mrs Coutinho-Lopez forcefully to the floor of the bank. She struck the floor with some force.

"The red mist descended on this defendant and she reacted in a wholly inappropriate fashion to this vulnerable old lady."

Mrs Coutinho-Lopez suffered fractures of her left upper arm and thigh bone and bruising to her left upper arm, wrist, the tops of her fingers and around her rib cage.

As well as Alzheimer’s, she also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Richman told the trial: "I wasn’t thinking anything. I just reacted. I pushed her away from me."Asked by her barrister Claire Davies KC why she pushed her, she said: "Because she had just hit me and I thought she was going to do it again. I did not expect her to go to the floor."

Richman added she clapped because Mrs Coutinho-Lopez had finally moved and described the amount of force she used as reasonable. The defendant told the 82-year-old: "I am not your punchbag."

Judge Michael Simon adjourned sentence until April 19 for probation reports but said he would not be sending her to immediate custody.

In a tribute to Mrs Coutinho-Lopez, her family said: "Myra dedicated much of her life to helping others realise the joy and peace that she had experienced from her faith.

"Her kindness, generosity and hospitality were abundant, Myra had a strong commitment to supporting others whenever and wherever possible, not only with her time and finances but also with her business acumen.

"Myra exuded confidence, she was an attractive lady, who was always fashionably dressed, and well-presented and remained so throughout her years.

"Myra was never shy to share advice on how to maintain good looks and health and have a positive outlook for the future. She truly was an example of how to survive and thrive in life despite adversities and setbacks.

"Her beloved children, extended family and lifelong friends worldwide miss her deeply and will continue to cherish her memory and honour her legacy of kindness, fortitude and generosity."

