The daughter of an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who died after being pushed over in a bank says the trial of her killer has been "harrowing".

Myra Coutino-Lopez was at Lloyds Bank in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in December 2021 when she was shoved to the floor by Courtney Richman.

She died 10 days later and on Thursday the 26-year-old, of Queens Avenue in Welwyn Garden City, was found guilty of manslaughter following a nine-day trial at Luton Crown Court.

Michelle Lopez, the pensioner's daughter, said: "I would say she was very elegant, vibrant, outgoing, a beautiful lady really.

"For her to be treated that way, I was shocked and disgusted.

"The whole experience has been quite harrowing - there have been times where I have come to a complete meltdown.

"There were times when my tummy was turning in that court room, where I literally thought I was going to throw up at some of the details.”

Myra Coutinho-Lopez, who died after being pushed to the floor in a bank in Hertfordshire. Credit: Family handout

Mrs Coutinho-Lopez had become frustrated as she spoke to bank staff, having forgotten about money she had withdrawn, causing a long queue to develop at the bank.

Richman got into a verbal argument with her which led to the pensioner hitting her with her bag.

Courtney Richman leaving court after being found guilty of manslaughter

The jury heard how a "red mist" and "catastrophic loss of temper" descended upon Richman as she made a violent push that left the elderly woman with a fractured hip and shoulder.

Ms Lopez said: "We have to look after our elderly people, and if they’re suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia they need extra care.

"These people are trying to manage their own lives, let alone [being] faced with adversity when they go out into society, they need to be looked after in a loving and compassionate way.”

Judge Michael Simon adjourned sentence until 19 April for probation reports, but said he would not be sending Richman to immediate custody.

