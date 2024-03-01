A police officer who pursued an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman who was a key witness in a case that he was investigating has been found guilty of misconduct in public office.

PC Georgie Bean, 31, had denied the offence but was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Bean was the officer investigating a racially aggravated assault case, and first made contact with the woman - a key witness in the case - in October 2020.

On 20 November 2020 Bean, who is based in Basildon, visited her at home to take a witness statement and returned later that same day when they engaged in sexual activity.

After the encounter, PC Bean distanced himself from the woman and admitted to what had happened to his supervisor.

His behaviour was referred to the force’s Professional Standards Department, which made a conduct referral to the IOPC in December 2020.

After assessing the contact between Bean and the woman between 21 September 2020 and 2 December 2020, the IOPC sent evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which brought charges.

He received a community order to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £1,200 in costs.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “PC Bean was found to have formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman, who was the sole independent witness to an assault that he was in charge of investigating.

“He clearly failed to maintain appropriate and professional boundaries between himself and the woman and his actions amounted to a criminal offence. He has now been held accountable for his behaviour.”

The IOPC concluded that PC Bean should face a gross misconduct hearing for breaches of the professional behaviour standards relating to authority, respect and courtesy; conduct; honesty and integrity; orders and instructions; and confidentiality.

A force disciplinary hearing will now be arranged following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

