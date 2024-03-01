A man in his 80s has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed in the neck.

Norfolk Police said the stabbing happened just before 9am on Thursday in Hockwold, near Thetford.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the victim knew his attacker, police said.

The pensioner was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, but later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and is in a critical but stable condition.

The suspect was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning and detectives have been given extra time to interrogate him.

Norfolk Police said a cordon would remain in place in Hockwold while investigations continued.

