The poultry firm Bernard Matthews has confirmed it will close a major site following another year of losses.

The Norfolk-based brand lost £10m last year and has confirmed it will close its processing plant in Great Witchingham, Norfolk, which employs around 600 people.

The company said the "large majority" of its colleagues will be offered roles at its five other poultry processing locations in Norfolk and Suffolk.

A date for when the Great Witchingham site is to close is due to be announced later this month.

Bernard Matthews also has plants in Attleborough and Thetford in Norfolk, and Holton, Flixton and Eye in Suffolk.

Bernard Matthews has five other processing plants in the East, including Holton in Suffolk. Credit: PA

A spokesman for Bernard Matthews said "Following a period of extensive consultations with colleagues, regrettably we can confirm that the proposal to close our site at Great Witchingham site will now proceed.

"It is anticipated operations will cease at a date to be confirmed at the end of March.

"We understand this will be very disappointing news for all concerned and a very difficult time for colleagues, who we commend for acting in such a professional and courteous manner during this unsettling period.

"We promised that our key priority was to create as many opportunities and offer as much support as possible for all of those affected by this closure.

"Thanks to the efforts of our teams, we are pleased to confirm that the large majority of colleagues will be offered roles at our five poultry processing locations in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"Remaining colleagues will be fully supported and all options explored before any final decisions are made.

Whilst we recognise that it is difficult to satisfy every employee in these difficult circumstances, we remain committed to doing all we can and will be offering additional support until operations wind down in the coming weeks."

