Two men have been jailed for a total of 40 years for a brutal knife attack which left a man fighting for his life.

Jordan Yakulu, 24, from Basildon, and Jay Silver, 22, from Benfleet, were part of a gang which launched the assault in February 2021.

The victim, in his 30s, was stabbed in the armpit with a jagged Rambo knife.

He suffered eight stab wounds in all during the attack in a car park off Mill Green in Basildon and was lucky to survive.

The court heard the group left the victim lying on the ground with serious injuries and walked off.

Yakulu and Silver were jailed for 19 and 21 years in prison respectively, while a third man, Trenton Best, of Ayletts, Basildon was jailed for four years for GBH with intent.

Trenton Best was also jailed for his part in the attack. Credit: Essex Police

Det Insp Stewart Eastbrook, from Basildon CID, said: “This was brutal and sustained attack which left a man fighting for his life.

“Jay Silver and Jordan Yakulu attacked him with such ferocity that he could easily have died."

