The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses after a cat trapped inside a taped-up carrier was thrown over a fence and dumped into a garden.

The charity was contacted by a member of the public who found the three-year-old ginger cat inside the carrier in their garden in Victoria Road, Basildon, Essex on Tuesday 20 February at 4.15pm.

Animal Rescue Officer Michael Harrington said: “It appears this poor cat was thrown over a fence and dumped in someone's garden.

“Thankfully, a member of the public spotted what had happened and went out and was shocked to find the cat at the bottom of their garden.

Vets say the cat was uninjured but left stressed as a result of the incident Credit: RSPCA

“The carrier had been taped-up and wrapped in a bin bag and inside the carrier was a bag for life with the cat hiding underneath the bag.

"The kind member of the public took him straight to a vet where he had a full check over.

"Thankfully, he doesn’t have any injuries but the vet explained that he has clearly been very stressed by the experience."

The charity is now appealing for witnesses and have released a CCTV picture of a man pictured in the area, who could hold vital information in connection with this incident.

The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses, including a man pictured on CCTV in the area, who could hold vital information. Credit: RSPCA

The man is described as white, wearing glasses, a dark jacket and light blue t-shirt.

“We are now appealing for information and ask that if anyone saw anything in the area at the time to contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018" added Mr Harrington.

"We’d particularly like to hear from the man who we believe was in the area at the time as he may have vital information.”

