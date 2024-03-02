An RSPCA fundraiser has been launched for a young pug who needs an operation to help her breathe.

Chilli is just a year old, but has trouble breathing because of the flat face common in pugs and suffering from a respiratory disease.

She also has bilateral luxating patella, which makes walking difficult, so requires surgery at a cost of £3,000.

She arrived at the RSPCA Suffolk Central Branch after her previous owner could no longer keep her.

The branch has put out an urgent fundraising appeal to get her the treatment she needs, as well as a plea for any new family for her to come forward.

Zoe Barrett of RSPCA Suffolk said: “Due to her current health state, Chilli can only manage short walks, so will need a new family who understands this.

“Chilli will need an operation once she is settled in her new home.

“Currently Chilli is unable to walk for long and she struggles with her breathing, which can be distressing for her and her new owners.

“Having this operation will mean that Chilli will be able to begin to live a life free of health issues, with a wonderful new family - something she thoroughly deserves."

The RSPCA has set up a fundraising page and anyone interested in adoption is asked to ring 03009 997321.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know