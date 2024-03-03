The brother of a man who was stabbed to death 20 years ago has said his family were "torn apart" and is urging other not to carry knives and ruin their own lives.

Ben Hardwidge, 22, was stabbed 50 times during an attack in Birchanger, near Bishop's Stortford on 1 March 2004. He died hours later from his injuries.

Now his brother James Hardwidge, who was 20 at the time, wants to warn others of the dangers and long-lasting impact of knife crime.

“Ben’s death literally tore our family apart – I don’t want any more families to go through what we did" said the father-of-three.

Ben Hardwidge was stabbed 50 times. He died hours after the attack. Credit: Essex Police

“We initially thought, right he’s been stabbed once, and he was going to be ok. Then we learned he had been stabbed 50 times and he was fighting for his life.

“I remember going into the room and he had all the tubes attached to him and honestly, I just fell to my knees.

“You feel all the emotion; anger, loss, hurt and you think ‘how has this happened to my family?’ You just never think it will happen to you, do you? Ultimately, you want justice.

“I honestly remember it like it was yesterday and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Mr Hardwidge had been involved in a confrontation, which involved three other people. One of them, an 18-year-old man, stabbed him 50 times.

The teenager was later charged with murder and sentenced to ten years and six months in prison.

James added: “People who carry knives or use them, they don’t realise what they’re doing can ruin the victim’s life, the victim’s family’s lives, their own life and their own families’.

“It’s cowardly and there is too much of it going on. Every time I read in the news about anyone being stabbed, I still put my hands over my face and prey. I know exactly what that person’s family is going through.

“When Ben was buried, I actually went to his grave every day for eight years. I felt guilty when I actually stopped doing that."

James was 22 years old when he died. His brother now wants to warn others of the dangers and long-lasting impact of knife crime. Credit: Essex Police

Asked what message he would like anyone who carries a knife or is thinking about carrying a knife, he added: “It’s simple, don’t do it. You could kill someone. You could be killed by someone.

"And that impact doesn’t stop with you. It affects your mum, your dad, your siblings, your friends, your grandparents – everyone around you. Please, take it from me, don’t do it.”

In the last 12 months, the number of so-called knife enabled crime incidents fell in Essex by 10.4% across the county, with 688 fewer offences.

Det Supt Gary Biddle said: “Knife enabled crime is very rare in Essex. The vast majority of people in Essex have not been, and will not be, a victim of knife crime.

“But statistics, of course, do not tell the whole story. Each of these incidents represents a person who has been the victim of a serious knife crime and we know each person involved is likely to have had a truly horrific experience.

“As James so crucially points out, the impact does not stop with the offender or the victim; their families and loved ones will feel that impact and it never leaves."

