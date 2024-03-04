A former professional jockey who rode for Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Alex Ferguson has swapped furlongs for the front line - as he embarks on a career in the ambulance service.

Thomas Brown, 31, from Newmarket in Suffolk, rode over 100 winners in a career spanning between 2010 and 2017, but injury ended his sporting career while he was still in his mid-20s.

During his rehabilitation Mr Brown considered a career outside of horse racing and consulted a career adviser at the Jockeys Education and Training Scheme who suggested the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).

He successfully applied to become an emergency care assistant in March 2023 and began working alongside a trained paramedic in an ambulance after six weeks of intensive training.

Mr Brown said: “I feel incredibly proud to wear the green uniform and work for the ambulance service.

“I had some great days as a jockey, but it feels like I have found my second calling at EEAST and I’m loving every minute of it."

Mr Brown believes working at the ambulance service has matured him and given him a wider perspective on life.

He said: “To see the difference you make to patients is incredible. It’s a good feeling when you see the relief on a patient’s face when you arrive on scene and it’s even better when you make them more comfortable.

“Becoming a paramedic is the eventual goal but I’m taking things one step at a time and enjoying learning new skills from supportive colleagues who want you to do well.

Jemma Varela, head of clinical operations in Suffolk and North East Essex, said: “Thomas is an excellent example of someone starting in the ambulance service later in life and seeing a career pathway to progress and do well at EEAST.

“Working for the ambulance service is incredibly rewarding and it’s great that Thomas loves his job and feels he has found his second calling."

Mr Brown said: "When I was starting out in racing aged 16, I never thought of anything other than being a jockey.

"I now encourage people to think about your options if a career as a jockey doesn’t work out.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...