A 500-year-old country estate is attracting interest from buyers around the world after being put on the market for the first time in more than a century, say agents.

The 16th-century Glemham Hall Estate near Aldeburgh in Suffolk sits in 1,763 acres and boasts a Grade I listed mansion house and seven cottages.

The estate has been in the hands of the Cobbold family, of which two family members were former custodians of Ipswich Town Football Club, for over a century.

It is on sale for a guide price of £19m.

Tim Fagan, director of residential at Strutt and Parker, the agency overseeing the sale of the property, said the current owner Thomas Hope-Cobbold had inherited the estate in 2020 from his father, the late Major Philip Hope-Cobbold, but had now decided it was time to sell up.

"The present owner loves the estate but just wants to pursue another direction with his family at this time," said Mr Fagan.

The Glemham Estate near Aldeburgh in Suffolk has gone on the market for £19m. Credit: Strutt and Parker

The agent said there had already been interest at home and abroad in the estate.

"We have been contacted by a number of agents looking to book viewings for their clients - some are UK based, some from abroad," he said.

" We have also had a number of interested buyers both locally and from elsewhere in the country."

Mr Fagan said: "There are only a handful of estates like this in Suffolk, perhaps fewer than five so it really is quite unique."

Glemham Estate in Suffolk boasts 12 bedrooms and over 1,700 acres of land to potential buyers. Credit: Strutt and Parker

"It's almost completely unaltered; has fantastic rooms; the ceiling height is breathtaking; it has wonderful walled gardens; a grass tennis court... It truly is a special place."

The Glemham Estate in Suffolk which is up for sale for £19 million comes with over 1,700 acres of land. Credit: Strutt and Parker

The estate is available to purchase as a whole or in its constituent parts, said Mr Fagan.

He added that offers would be listened to "from those looking at it as a commercial venture", opening the door to it being converted from a family home.

The Grade I listed Hall at Glemham Estate has been untouched over the years and many original features remain. Credit: Strutt and Parker

A number of events have been held at the estate over the years including the FolkEast music festival and the Classics at Glemham car show.

It is understood that all events planned for 2024 at the hall will still go ahead.

