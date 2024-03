A man's body has been found on a beach in Norfolk.

Police were called to Gorleston-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, at 5.44am.

A mbulance crews and the coastguard also attended the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

