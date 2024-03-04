Play Brightcove video

A planned health and security campus to help lead the UK's response to future pandemics has been thrown into doubt because of soaring costs.

Harlow in Essex was identified as the preferred location for the new high-containment laboratories studying pathogens such as Covid and Ebola.

Public Health England purchased a site formerly owned by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline for £30m in 2017.

Since then "little progress" has been made, according to a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO) - which added that the total cost of the project had risen from £530m to £3.2bn.

The site in Harlow was originally planned as a replacement for facilities in Porton Down, Wiltshire, and Colindale, North London.

However, the report says the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which replaced Public Health England, has now been asked to explore remaining in Porton Down.

It adds that if Harlow continues as the chosen location, it would not become fully operational until 2036 at the earliest.

The former GlaxoSmithKline site in Harlow was purchased by Public Health England in 2017. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Continued investment in our existing laboratories means we can respond safely and effectively to current health threats but there is an urgent need to modernise and replace our highest containment facilities to ensure we are prepared for the future.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent creation of UKHSA has required a review of the best way to deliver the specialist laboratories needed for the UK.

"This has considered a range of options including the Harlow scheme and the potential use of existing sites.

"We will continue working with DHSC to ensure that we have the right infrastructure in place to protect people from a wide range of health threats.”

A image of what the new health and security labs in Harlow could look like. Credit: UK Health Security Agency

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said “We are committed to protecting the public from infectious diseases and ensuring the UK is at the forefront of research and preparedness.

“The UKHSA is working to deliver specialist laboratories that offer both the best outcome for public health and the best value for money.

“We have always been focused on ensuring this project delivers value for the taxpayer and as this report makes clear several external factors have impacted the costs of the programme since its launch, including the challenges of the pandemic and rising construction costs.”

