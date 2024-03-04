Reality TV star Georgia Harrison was supported by her Love Island beau Anton Danyluk as she arrived at court for a hearing for ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

Former Celebrity Big Brother winner Bear - who arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court wearing a tracksuit with "Mexican Cartel" emblazoned on the front - left prison on 14 January, having served 10-and-a-half months for sharing on his OnlyFans site a private film of him having sex with Harrison.

The 34-year-old was jailed on 3 March last year after being found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Monday’s confiscation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, over profits he made from the video, was adjourned until Friday.

Harrison and Danyluk, who finished in fifth place on the recent series of Love Island: All Stars, appeared sombre as they arrived for the hearing.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk outside the court building. Credit: PA

Harrison, 29, wore a black dress, coat and boots, while Danyluk, 28, was dressed in a black shirt, tie and trousers and a grey jacket.

Bear gained £22,300 profit by sharing the CCTV footage of himself having sex with Harrison in a garden on OnlyFans, a court previously heard.

His OnlyFans subscriber count was said to have leapt 43% as a result of the video, from 1,061 when it was uploaded on 8 November 2020 to 1,883 by the time his account was deactivated on 8 December.

The footage was available to subscribers behind a $9.99 (£7.84) paywall on his profile @hollywoodbear.

Stephen Bear punched the air for the cameras after the hearing was adjourned until Friday. Credit: PA

There was said to have been a “jump up” in the $9.99 purchases when the footage started to “go viral”.

Ms Harrison has previously spoken about being a victim of revenge porn in an ITVX documentary.

A total of 273 subscribers purchased the video and, following the standard 20% cut to OnlyFans, this earned Bear £1,650.98, the court heard.

After the video was posted he adjusted his subscription fee, from a range of $7.50 (£5.89) to $50 (£39.28).

Through extra subscribers drawn in by the video, he was found to have earned £15,440.28, on top of the £1,650.98 earned through the paywall, the court was told at a hearing on 26 January.

Calculations on how much Bear earned from the video were debated during the hearing, which the judge noted was made problematic by the convicted sex offender refusing take to the witness box and give evidence.

