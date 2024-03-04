The family of a teenager who died of brain cancer have visited a street which has been named in his honour - a move his parents said he would have found "really funny".

Thirteen-year-old George Fox, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire died in 2022 after a battle with glioblastoma.

An online appeal raised nearly over £490,000 to send him for treatment in America but his condition deteriorated on the flight and he was unable to take part in the clinical trial.

Fox Crescent has been named after the youngster, after a sub-contractor on the Vistry Homes development in Reading heard about George's story and contacted his mother, Louise Fox.

Mrs Fox described George as a "kind, loving soul" who would think having a street named after him was "really funny".

"For us, as a family, it is nice to know that there is a place that carries the name of our beloved son and will remind people of the courage he showed through all the surgery and chemotherapy and other treatments he endured without complaining," she added.

Louise and Matthew Fox, parents of George, visit the housing development in Reading where a street will be named after their son. Credit: Vistry Group

Alix Laflin from the property developer said: "It was utterly heartbreaking to hear about how George had fought so bravely against brain cancer until his life was so tragically cut short.

"We are more than happy to be able to do our bit to ensure that the name of George Fox lives on and that his family know that there is a street in Reading that honours his incredible bravery by carrying his name."

George had glioblastoma - a type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord. It can happen at any age but tends to be more common in older men.

George was diagnosed with the condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in April 2021 and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy there, but died just 12 months after his diagnosis.

