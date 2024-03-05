A husband and wife say they have "great plans" for Southwold Pier after buying the popular tourist attraction.

Amy and Charles Barwick, who live in the Suffolk seaside town with their young family, have purchased Southwold Pier for and undisclosed fee.

Amy Barwick, new co-owner of Southwold Pier, said: “Charles and I are so excited to become the new custodians of the pier and we look forward to running it alongside the fabulous team we’ve inherited, for many years to come.”

The couple have been involved in the hospitality and tourism industry for the last 20 years through their event management business Pineapple Events Solutions Ltd, which is based in Surrey.

Southwold Pier is a popular tourist attraction on the Suffolk coast. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Charles Barwick, new co-owner of Southwold Pier, said: “We are looking at an initial light refurbishment in places, but this will be phased, as we plan to keep the other areas open to the public as we go.

"We have great plans to invest in the pier and its facilities and we’ll update our progress onto the website, so visitors will know what’s open before they arrive www.southwoldpier.co.uk.”

Southwold Pier was previously owned Curious Pier Limited, which is part of the Gough Hotels group.

Robert Gough, managing director of Gough Hotels, said: “We have enjoyed running the pier over the last 10 years and have appreciated the hard work of local staff who have dedicated themselves to look after all our visitors.

"We wish Amy and Charles every success in the future.”

Southwold Pier on the Suffolk coast has new owners. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know